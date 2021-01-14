Gordon senator introduces bill that makes it harder for power districts to build long transmission lines

Martinez also found fault with Fish and Wildlife’s analysis of possible wind-turbine development in Antelope County, on the line’s eastern end.

No one has appealed Martinez’s ruling, which told Fish and Wildlife to redo its environmental impact statement to properly consider all the R-Project’s impacts, including historical ones.

NPPD’s R-Project webpage says the transmission-line project is “on pause,” but it adds that the district continues to work with Fish and Wildlife “because the underlying need for the (R-)Project has not changed.”

The webpage says NPPD and its contractors “have been performing Project stabilizing work” along the route, including stabilizing “currently disturbed sites” and securing construction equipment “until such time as the construction work, or parts of it, may continue.”

Such work is allowed, NPPD Chief Executive Officer Tom Kent said after June’s ruling, under an agreement between both sides in the federal lawsuit over Fish and Wildlife’s permit.

Kent said then that the power district has no intention to reroute the 345-kilovolt line, because “we’re in the best place from a utilities standpoint.”