North Platte senator to present bills on early voting periods, state funds to help rail parks

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will find himself moving from one State Capitol hearing room to another Thursday morning to introduce two of his notable 2021 bills for their public hearings.
The Revenue Committee will hear Legislative Bill 40, Groene’s bill to set aside $10 million in state funds to help Lincoln County and possibly other counties build industrial “rail parks.”
Groene also will appear before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee to introduce LB 590, which would trim the length of “early voting” periods before an election.
Both committees will open their morning hearing schedules at 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday, with the Government Committee meeting in State Capitol Room 1507 and the Revenue Committee in Room 1524.
Groene’s election bill is first on the Government Committee’s schedule, while his rail-park bill will be the last one Revenue Committee members hear before lunch.
That should allow west central Nebraskans to watch both hearings in full via the Unicameral’s website or testify on both bills if they should choose to go to Lincoln.
LB 40, the concept of which Groene introduced late in 2020’s pandemic-delayed session last summer, would give qualifying communities until the end of 2022 to apply for matching state rail-park funds.
Aid under Groene’s “Nebraska Rural Projects Act” would be available to counties with fewer than 100,000 people.
It could help with costs of “site acquisition and preparation, utility extensions and rail spur construction,” as well as launching an initial anchor rail-park tenant.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. announced last summer it had secured options to buy a rail-park site just east of Hershey. The Union Pacific Railroad helped to identify the best site with sufficient distance from Bailey Yard.
Groene’s official “statement of intent” for LB 40 says the bill follows the pattern of last summer’s $300 million pledge of state funding for a University of Nebraska Medical Center project in Omaha.
That pledge was included in last session’s LB 1107, a massive bill that also rewrote Nebraska’s state tax incentive program.
“Although on a much smaller scale,” LB 40 “could have (a) similar if not a larger proportional economic impact on rural Nebraska,” Groene wrote.
Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Joni Albrecht of Thurston have signed on as cosponsors of LB 40.
Groene’s LB 590 would cut the time period for early voters to fill out and return ballots before an election from 35 days to 20 days. Those choosing to vote in person at their courthouse would have 15 days before Election Day to do so instead of 30 days.
Groene wants “a more focused window for voters to assess candidates, enhance voter integrity and re-emphasize the honored tradition of voting in person,” he said in LB 590’s statement of intent.
Also this week, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s bill (LB 613) to speed up decisions on Tax Equalization and Review Commission cases will be heard by the Revenue Committee at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 1524.
The bill would require TERC, which typically hears appeals of counties’ decisions on valuation protests, to rule on a case within six months. If a case stretches to nine months, LB 613 would declare the appeal settled in the property owner’s favor.
This week will be the fourth of the Legislature’s 2021 session featuring public hearings in both the mornings and afternoons after a brief “pro forma” session to open the day.
Senators will reconvene in the Capitol Tuesday after a four-day President’s Day break. The 30th day of the 90-day “long session” will be Friday.
