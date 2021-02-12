North Platte senator to present bills on early voting periods, state funds to help rail parks

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will find himself moving from one State Capitol hearing room to another Thursday morning to introduce two of his notable 2021 bills for their public hearings.

The Revenue Committee will hear Legislative Bill 40, Groene’s bill to set aside $10 million in state funds to help Lincoln County and possibly other counties build industrial “rail parks.”

Groene also will appear before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee to introduce LB 590, which would trim the length of “early voting” periods before an election.

Both committees will open their morning hearing schedules at 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday, with the Government Committee meeting in State Capitol Room 1507 and the Revenue Committee in Room 1524.

Groene’s election bill is first on the Government Committee’s schedule, while his rail-park bill will be the last one Revenue Committee members hear before lunch.

That should allow west central Nebraskans to watch both hearings in full via the Unicameral’s website or testify on both bills if they should choose to go to Lincoln.