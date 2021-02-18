North Platte state senator only one to speak in favor of bill that would cut down early-voting period

Lengthy early-voting periods, state Sen. Mike Groene says, work against the principles of voting in secret and on Election Day.

Legislative Bill 590, which Groene presented at its Unicameral public hearing Thursday, would cut the period when early ballots can be sent out from 35 to 20 days before an election.

The bill also would cut from 30 to 20 days the pre-Election Day time period when Nebraskans can vote at their county clerk’s or election commissioner’s office, the North Platte senator told the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

“Without 100% proof,” Groene said in his opening comments, “I cannot adhere to any of the conspiracy theories that have been brought forward” regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“But I do believe our national leaders owe all Americans a rigorous examination of our election process,” he said. “I do believe we have allowed the election process to be distorted by extending the time allowed to cast a ballot.”

Candidates’ health conditions and positions on issues are among issues that can emerge in a campaign’s final weeks, Groene said. “Meanwhile, some citizens may have voted a month earlier.”