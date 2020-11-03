Secretary of state warns of robocalls telling voters to ‘stay home’

The Secretary of State’s Office has received reports of anonymous phone calls to voters telling them to “stay home and stay safe.”
Polling places across the state are open. “Our voters and our poll workers will be kept safe,” a press release from the secretary of state says.
“Elections matter and your vote counts,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.
For voter information, visit the Secretary of State website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.