Southeast Nebraska senator files motion to kill two-person railroad crew bill

A southeast Nebraska lawmaker has filed a motion to kill the Unicameral’s latest bill that would require the state’s railroads to have at least two-person crews.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru moved Wednesday to kill Legislative Bill 486, which remains in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. She is not a member of that committee.

Omaha Sen. Jen Day sponsored this session’s version of the two-person crew bill, which includes Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Tom Brewer of Gordon as co-sponsors.

LB 486 was opposed at its March 1 public hearing by representatives of Nebraska’s two major railroads, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

In unrelated action last week, senators gave 48-0 final approval to a Natural Resources Committee bill that includes the language of two other bills introduced by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes.

LB 507 includes proposals by Hughes adjusting the use of the state’s Water Sustainability Fund (LB 190) and allowing some small irrigation districts along the state’s borders to let nonresident electors vote on district business (LB 191).