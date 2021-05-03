 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast Nebraska senator files motion to kill two-person railroad crew bill
0 comments
top story

Southeast Nebraska senator files motion to kill two-person railroad crew bill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20180518_new-capitol028

Senators look on during the Unicameral Legislature at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A southeast Nebraska lawmaker has filed a motion to kill the Unicameral’s latest bill that would require the state’s railroads to have at least two-person crews.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru moved Wednesday to kill Legislative Bill 486, which remains in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. She is not a member of that committee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha Sen. Jen Day sponsored this session’s version of the two-person crew bill, which includes Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Tom Brewer of Gordon as co-sponsors.

LB 486 was opposed at its March 1 public hearing by representatives of Nebraska’s two major railroads, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

In unrelated action last week, senators gave 48-0 final approval to a Natural Resources Committee bill that includes the language of two other bills introduced by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes.

LB 507 includes proposals by Hughes adjusting the use of the state’s Water Sustainability Fund (LB 190) and allowing some small irrigation districts along the state’s borders to let nonresident electors vote on district business (LB 191).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News