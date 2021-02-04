State senators urge Game and Parks Commission to relocate closer to western Nebraska

A top Nebraska Game and Parks Commission official wasn’t too keen Thursday on the idea of moving its state headquarters to Sidney or anywhere outside Lincoln.
A trio of Sidney community leaders were naturally more enthusiastic as state Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Dan Hughes of Venango presented their separate relocation bills before the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee.
Erdman’s Legislative Bill 562 would specifically order Game and Parks by mid-2023 to set up its headquarters in Sidney — most likely in one or both of the former Cabela’s headquarters buildings.
Hughes’ LB 668 would cast a wider net, requiring the agency to relocate to a county of 10,000 people or less and at least 200 miles from Omaha or Lincoln. It also would require a move by mid-2023.
Erdman’s testimony on LB 562 partly reflected rural complaints that Game and Parks leaders don’t do enough to address farm and ranch damage from wildlife or management and facilities at Lake McConaughy and other western state parks.
Making the agency relocate its base to Sidney “would locate Game and Parks headquarters closer to where those issues are,” Erdman said.
He and Hughes also emphasized the idea that state government doesn’t have to base all its departments in Lincoln, particularly with modern technology.
The COVID-19 pandemic, both senators said, has proved that state government can do much of its business remotely.
Hughes, a Natural Resources Committee member and the panel’s former chairman, said he introduced LB 668 to encourage lawmakers to think about spreading out state government more broadly so rural Nebraska communities can benefit from its tax dollars.
“I don’t care where Game and Parks is located as long as it’s outside of Lincoln somewhere,” he told his colleagues.
“But I think we need to have a philosophical discussion about the money that we spend in state government and how it’s concentrated in a very small area.”
Sidney’s top two elected leaders, joined by a former Lincoln resident now living there, said they’re set up well to absorb most or all of Game and Parks’ home-office employees.
Mayor Roger Gallaway and Vice Mayor Bob Olsen said gaining an anchor tenant like Game and Parks would raise the odds of the high-tech Cabela’s headquarters buildings being sold and reoccupied.
They said Bass Pro Shops, which bought Cabela’s in 2017 after a national hedge fund forced a sale, has sold the other buildings that once powered the Panhandle-grown “World’s Foremost Outfitter.”
Most of those other buildings have been taken over by a broad range of businesses started or recruited since the sale to Bass Pro cost Cheyenne County some 2,000 residents.
Brad Sherman, United Parcel Service’s Panhandle operations manager, also cited Sidney’s new high school and hospital and a shovel-ready housing development — all byproducts of Cabela’s past investments.
He said he had to “drag my family kicking and screaming” to Sidney in 2007 after living in Lincoln for 25 years. His three children stayed in the Sidney area and have given him three grandchildren, Sherman said.
Timothy McCoy, Game and Parks’ deputy director, opposed both bills for the geographic distance from Lincoln they would impose and the disruptions they would create for the headquarters’ 180-some employees.
Many of them regularly consult or work with other Lincoln-based state agencies and federal and University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers, McCoy said.
Add in the careers of Lincoln employees’ spouses, and either bill “would require them to have very difficult decisions about ‘Do we go or do we stay?’” he said.
Besides, “the bulk of our agency staff are not in our Lincoln office. They are out across the state.”
“It’s the same distance from Sidney to Lincoln that it is from Lincoln to Sidney,” Hughes said during the morning’s hearing on his bill.
“A lot of people from Lincoln or Omaha think, ‘Oh, that’s too far, I can’t go that far.’ Well, it’s the same distance. And we’ve got very good roads.”
The state government owns Game and Parks’ two-building Lincoln complex. The buildings are physically linked, McCoy said, and one was built with federal funds that would have to be repaid if it were totally vacated.
During the hearing on Erdman’s bill, McCoy came under fire for estimates in the bills’ fiscal notes that relocating from Lincoln would cost $11.5 million to $14.4 million in annual rent.
Columbus Sen. Mike Moser noted the Sidney trio’s estimate that rent for the Cabela’s office buildings would be far below the monthly range of $16 to $20 per square foot listed in the bills’ fiscal notes.
“We want to believe our agencies when they come (to) testify before the Legislature,” he told McCoy. But “when you come in with a rental (figure) that’s 10 times higher than it probably would be, it kind of calls into question everything you say.”
McCoy countered that the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services had provided the rental estimates put in LB 562’s and LB 668’s fiscal notes. They were based on a need for 60,000 square feet, he said.
But when he returned to testify against Hughes’ bill, he apologized because his staff had learned in between hearings that the $16- to $20-per-square-foot estimate was supposed to be a per-year figure — not a per-month one.
“I do not like saying this: You were right. There was a screwup,” McCoy told Moser. “It’s 12 times higher than it should be.”
That would slash Game and Parks’ estimated rent outside Lincoln to between $960,000 and $1.2 million a year. Most of the agency’s budget is funded by user fees, McCoy said.
