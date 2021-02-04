State senators urge Game and Parks Commission to relocate closer to western Nebraska

Brad Sherman, United Parcel Service’s Panhandle operations manager, also cited Sidney’s new high school and hospital and a shovel-ready housing development — all byproducts of Cabela’s past investments.

He said he had to “drag my family kicking and screaming” to Sidney in 2007 after living in Lincoln for 25 years. His three children stayed in the Sidney area and have given him three grandchildren, Sherman said.

Timothy McCoy, Game and Parks’ deputy director, opposed both bills for the geographic distance from Lincoln they would impose and the disruptions they would create for the headquarters’ 180-some employees.

Many of them regularly consult or work with other Lincoln-based state agencies and federal and University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers, McCoy said.

Add in the careers of Lincoln employees’ spouses, and either bill “would require them to have very difficult decisions about ‘Do we go or do we stay?’” he said.

Besides, “the bulk of our agency staff are not in our Lincoln office. They are out across the state.”

“It’s the same distance from Sidney to Lincoln that it is from Lincoln to Sidney,” Hughes said during the morning’s hearing on his bill.