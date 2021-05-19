Unicam advances Gothenburg senator's bill for threat hotline, Gordon senator's bill on tax exemption for military retirement

People could call a 24-hour hotline to report possible threats to school students, staff or property under a bill winning final approval Wednesday in the Legislature.
LB 322, sponsored by state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, was among several bills sponsored or prioritized by west central Nebraska lawmakers to be sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Others included Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s full state income-tax exemption for military retirement benefits (LB 387), along with a carbon sequestration measure (LB 650) that Venango Sen. Dan Hughes made his 2021 priority bill.
Senators also gave 40-0 final approval to LB 275, a Brewer bill creating a state commission to prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in 2026.
A busy 80th day of the 90-day session also featured senators’ refusal to further amend a major cattle-brand reform bill (LB 572) before its approaching final vote.
Williams’ LB 322, which he made his own priority bill, would establish the voluntary Safe2HelpNE telephone and online service with initial funding from federal COVID-19 stimulus money.
Students, staff members, parents or community remembers could report “potential risks and incidents of violence resulting in harm to self, others or school property.”
The reporting service would be staffed by professionals with appropriate training and support. They would immediately contact the school’s threat assessment team after receiving direct or indirect concerns affecting “a student, school staff member or school property.”
LB 322 says emergency services would be contacted before the threat assessment team only when a report involves “an immediate life safety concern,” such as a threat of suicide.
Williams’ bill and its accompanying appropriations bill (LB 322A) both won 41-5 final passage.
Hughes joined Williams in voting “yes,” while Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Steve Erdman of Bayard voted “no.”
Groene and Erdman expressed concern at earlier stages of debate that untrue reports to the new hotline could ruin reputations of any students or staff members mentioned.
Groene earlier collaborated with Williams on an amendment saying school administrators must “attempt to notify” a student’s parent or guardian of such reports “within a reasonable period of time” unless that “could reasonably be believed to contribute to the endangerment of others.”
Brewer, who missed part of Wednesday’s session for a medical appointment, was present but did not vote on Williams’ bills.
In the other bills with regional interest debated Wednesday:
» Brewer won 47-0 final approval of his bill for a full military retirement tax exemption, which would replace a 50% exemption he helped secure in 2020.
The District 43 senator was recorded as “excused-not voting” because he couldn’t return from his medical appointment in time to vote on LB 387.
Brewer’s bill, which he introduced at the governor’s request, was the first of several subjected to delays by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who failed to break a filibuster Tuesday night on her bill to expand developmental disability services.
Though she eventually voted to pass LB 387, she first decried the previous night’s statements by Brewer and 10 other conservative senators that the state didn’t have money for her bill.
“I expect the 11 senators who got into the (speaking) queue to speak on my bill will speak in favor” of abandoning LB 387, Cavanaugh said.
None did. Senators voted 48-0 against sending Brewer’s bill back to committee — with Cavanaugh herself voting “no.”
» LB 650, introduced by Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood though prioritized by Hughes, had an easier time in winning 48-1 final passage.
Erdman cast the lone “no” vote on both LB 650 and its appropriations bill (LB 650A), which won 47-1 approval.
If signed by Ricketts, the bill would provide legal language governing possible projects to inject and store carbon dioxide underground.
Ethanol plants are among businesses needing a way to dispose of carbon dioxide, Hughes has said.
» Senators voted 17-15 against pulling the cattle-brand bill back from final reading to consider an amendment by Gering Sen. John Stinner to abolish the Nebraska Brand Committee on June 30, 2022.
LB 572, introduced by Agriculture Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, makes a variety of changes to the state’s brand inspection laws and fees.
Much of the bill reflects talks last fall by an industrywide “working group,” whose talks included two North Platte meetings. They failed to reach full agreement on changes satisfying all cattle sectors.
Stinner, noting those sectors’ persistent though differing critiques of brand laws, said putting a “sunset date” on the 80-year-old Brand Committee could encourage all sectors to return to the table.
Williams supported Stinner’s motion, but Erdman said his Panhandle and western Sandhills district still strongly supports brand inspections.
Most complaints are coming from registered feedlots who don’t want to pay fees amounting to 40 cents a head on a $1,600 steer, the District 47 senator added.
