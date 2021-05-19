Unicam advances Gothenburg senator's bill for threat hotline, Gordon senator's bill on tax exemption for military retirement

In the other bills with regional interest debated Wednesday:

» Brewer won 47-0 final approval of his bill for a full military retirement tax exemption, which would replace a 50% exemption he helped secure in 2020.

The District 43 senator was recorded as “excused-not voting” because he couldn’t return from his medical appointment in time to vote on LB 387.

Brewer’s bill, which he introduced at the governor’s request, was the first of several subjected to delays by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who failed to break a filibuster Tuesday night on her bill to expand developmental disability services.

Though she eventually voted to pass LB 387, she first decried the previous night’s statements by Brewer and 10 other conservative senators that the state didn’t have money for her bill.

“I expect the 11 senators who got into the (speaking) queue to speak on my bill will speak in favor” of abandoning LB 387, Cavanaugh said.

None did. Senators voted 48-0 against sending Brewer’s bill back to committee — with Cavanaugh herself voting “no.”

» LB 650, introduced by Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood though prioritized by Hughes, had an easier time in winning 48-1 final passage.