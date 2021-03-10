Unicameral gives 1st round approval to military benefits bill, advances anonymous reporting bill

State lawmakers Wednesday gave 45-0 first-round approval to Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill to fully exempt military retirement benefits of Nebraska veterans from state income taxes.
Also this week, the Legislature’s Education Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams that would enable anonymous reporting of threats to schools or their students or staff.
Brewer’s Legislative Bill 387 follows up a similar bill passed in 2020 that granted military retirees a 50% exemption on their retirement benefits.
The retired U.S. Army colonel introduced both bills on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert made LB 387 his priority bill for the current session.
Williams gave his own 2021 priority designation to his LB 322, which would set up the Safe2HelpNE report line and make it available to any public or private school with a threat assessment team.
Any student, staff member, parent or community member could report “a threat or possible harm to people or property” at any time via telephone, mobile device, website or email.
LB 322 says professionals with appropriate training and support would staff the service and immediately report direct or indirect concerns affecting “a student, school staff member or school property.”
Emergency services would be contacted before school teams if a report involves “an immediate life safety concern,” including the threat of suicide by the contact.
In other recent Unicameral action involving bills by west central Nebraska senators:
» North Platte Sen. Mike Groene officially named his “rail park” bill (LB 40) his priority bill for the current session.
The Revenue Committee has yet to advance Groene’s bill, which would enable the state to help finance industrial parks with rail access like the one proposed along the Union Pacific line just east of Hershey.
» Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard declared his “consumption tax” constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 11CA) his 2021 priority measure.
If adopted by voters, it would abolish property taxes and Nebraska’s current state income, sales and inheritance taxes as of Jan. 1, 2024. They would be replaced by a state consumption tax on “purchases of services and new goods,” except for fuel.
LR 11CA, which remains in the Revenue Committee, would enable local governments to adopt their own consumption taxes.
» Erdman filed an amendment to a major cattle-brand reform bill (LB 572) that would end the state’s registered feedlot program as he had proposed in a separate bill (LB 614).
The Agriculture Committee advanced LB 572 to the floor last week after proposing to delete changes dealing with registered feedlots and intermediate “backgrounder lots.”
» Senators gave voice-vote second-round approval to a Williams bill (LB 66) making changes to state laws on deposits of public funds.
Williams, who chairs the Banking, Insurance and Commerce Committee, now has five of his 10 bills this session — all on technical issues involving his committee’s topic areas — awaiting final legislative approval.
