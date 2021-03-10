Unicameral gives 1st round approval to military benefits bill, advances anonymous reporting bill

Emergency services would be contacted before school teams if a report involves “an immediate life safety concern,” including the threat of suicide by the contact.

In other recent Unicameral action involving bills by west central Nebraska senators:

» North Platte Sen. Mike Groene officially named his “rail park” bill (LB 40) his priority bill for the current session.

The Revenue Committee has yet to advance Groene’s bill, which would enable the state to help finance industrial parks with rail access like the one proposed along the Union Pacific line just east of Hershey.

» Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard declared his “consumption tax” constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 11CA) his 2021 priority measure.

If adopted by voters, it would abolish property taxes and Nebraska’s current state income, sales and inheritance taxes as of Jan. 1, 2024. They would be replaced by a state consumption tax on “purchases of services and new goods,” except for fuel.

LR 11CA, which remains in the Revenue Committee, would enable local governments to adopt their own consumption taxes.