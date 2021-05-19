Unicameral votes to send North Platte senator's 'rail park' bill to Ricketts

Promoters of the proposed Lincoln County industrial “rail park” near Hershey completed a clean Unicameral sweep Wednesday.
State Sen. Mike Groene’s Legislative Bill 40, authorizing state matching funds for rail-park projects statewide, went to Gov. Pete Ricketts with all 49 lawmakers voting “yes” on final reading.
It’s the second time the District 42 lawmaker, who gained 49-0 approval of his “microTIF” bill last year, has won passage of a measure drawn from North Platte issues with all senators present and voting.
LB 40, co-sponsored by 11 senators representing all parts of Nebraska, also sailed through committee and two previous rounds of floor debate without opposition.
“After a lot of hard work and effort by our office, we are elated that our bills have reached the finish line,” Groene told The Telegraph after the vote.
“I am impressed with the plans I have seen for the rail park and the interest companies have shown in coming to Lincoln County to access a new rail park.”
Passage of LB 40 adds to North Platte’s recent good economic news, said Gary Person, who worked with Groene on the bill as president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“I really appreciate the senator’s hard work and effort, along with his legislative analysts,” Person said. “He obviously built a large network of senators across the state to support this.
“Now it’s up to us to perform. We’re looking forward to making our (state) application at the appropriate time.”
The chamber last year secured purchase options on 118 acres of land just east of Hershey chosen with input from the Union Pacific Railroad.
Design work on the rail park has proceeded with $75,000 from the city of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund and a $25,000 Nebraska Public Power District grant.
LB 40 had its origins late in the Legislature’s pandemic-delayed 2020 session, when Groene offered an 11th-hour amendment to a major tax-incentive bill to enable the rail-park project to gain up to $5 million in state matching funds.
Encouraged instead to turn the amendment into a separate 2021 bill, Groene found Revenue Committee members encouraging him at LB 40’s Feb. 18 hearing to sweeten the pot and offer rail-park aid statewide.
The full Legislature went along, offering generous matching funds to help build a rail park and launch an initial tenant “in the manufacturing, processing, distribution or transloading trades.”
Applications would be taken through June 30, 2023, with the state matching the first $2.5 million of locally secured funds at $2 for every local dollar.
Additional local funds beyond that would be matched at $5 for every local dollar. An individual rail-park project could gain up to $30 million, with the overall state program capped at $50 million.
Passage of LB 40 “obviously accelerates our hopes to get a rail park developed,” Person said.
“We’ve got some potential prospects we’re working with. Nothing close to happening, but they’re kicking the tires.”
Though all of Groene’s colleagues voted to pass LB 40, Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sat out a 48-0 vote for a related bill (LB 40A) appropriating the rail-park fund’s first $10 million over two years.
Cavanaugh Wednesday night filed delaying motions on several bills awaiting final votes. She had fallen three votes short Tuesday night of breaking a filibuster on her bill to expand services for developmentally disabled children (LB 376).
The Millard and south-central Omaha lawmaker mainly targeted bills by 11 conservative senators who had said the state couldn’t afford LB 376’s $11.6 million price tag over two years.
Though Groene wasn’t on that list, Cavanaugh said he had been excused from the chamber and didn’t vote on whether to break the filibuster.
“I honest-to-goodness don’t even remember what this bill does,” she said of the rail-park bill. “I know I voted for it (earlier), but the other Sen. Cavanaugh (brother John) did not.”
But she dropped her opposition after Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood noted the Lincoln County rail park’s proximity to North Platte’s Bailey Yard, “the Chicago O’Hare (airport) of train accommodations and rail accommodations in North America.”
“That’s pretty cool,” Cavanaugh replied. “I didn’t know that about North Platte, but I’m happy to know that.”
Senators Thursday also gave 47-0 final approval to Groene’s LB 664, which would pay an extra $10,000 a year to each Nebraska rural fire district within a countywide “mutual finance” organization.
Groene has said the bill would send out more money already intended for fire districts from the state’s Mutual Finance Assistance Fund. It receives money from insurance premium taxes to help fire districts buy and replace equipment.
Fire districts would continue to receive $10 per resident from that fund. LB 664A, which authorizes the additional payments, passed 48-0.
Twelve Lincoln County fire districts will benefit from the $10,000-per-district payments, Groene said.
