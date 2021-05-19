Unicameral votes to send North Platte senator's 'rail park' bill to Ricketts

“Now it’s up to us to perform. We’re looking forward to making our (state) application at the appropriate time.”

The chamber last year secured purchase options on 118 acres of land just east of Hershey chosen with input from the Union Pacific Railroad.

Design work on the rail park has proceeded with $75,000 from the city of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund and a $25,000 Nebraska Public Power District grant.

LB 40 had its origins late in the Legislature’s pandemic-delayed 2020 session, when Groene offered an 11th-hour amendment to a major tax-incentive bill to enable the rail-park project to gain up to $5 million in state matching funds.

Encouraged instead to turn the amendment into a separate 2021 bill, Groene found Revenue Committee members encouraging him at LB 40’s Feb. 18 hearing to sweeten the pot and offer rail-park aid statewide.

The full Legislature went along, offering generous matching funds to help build a rail park and launch an initial tenant “in the manufacturing, processing, distribution or transloading trades.”

Applications would be taken through June 30, 2023, with the state matching the first $2.5 million of locally secured funds at $2 for every local dollar.

