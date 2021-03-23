Urban, rural Nebraska lawmakers alike show support for bill that enables state matching funds for industrial parks

Groene noted Person’s testimony at LB 40’s Feb. 18 public hearing that five industrial firms had contacted the chamber since it announced its rail-park project last year. None were currently doing business in Nebraska.

COVID-19 “has scared a lot of companies. They’re looking for places to build,” Groene said. “We have the right place at the right time in western Nebraska and rural Nebraska. ... “We can bring back the blue-collar jobs for the average working guy, the ones who can work with their hands and their brain.”

While those five firms were merely making initial inquiries, Person said later, “none of these would we be talking to if we weren’t talking about a railroad park.”

In addition to the state enacting and implementing LB 40, he said, rail-park designs have to be finalized and Hershey’s approval gained before construction can start.

Person echoed Groene’s comments on the Unicameral floor that potential rail-park tenants could include a satellite facility for the newly announced Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant on Newberry Access.

Though the plant itself would be built on North Platte’s east edge, a frozen-beef transloading facility could be placed at the rail park to ship its products worldwide, they said.