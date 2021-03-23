Urban, rural Nebraska lawmakers alike show support for bill that enables state matching funds for industrial parks

Urban and rural lawmakers Tuesday enthusiastically supported North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s bill to enable state matching funds for industrial “rail parks” like one proposed just east of Hershey.
The Legislature opened its daily session by giving 42-0 first-round approval to Groene’s Legislative Bill 40 after about an hour’s debate.
Three Omaha senators joined a parade of their rural counterparts in vocally urging LB 40’s advancement, saying Nebraska needs to do more to encourage economic development outside Omaha and Lincoln.
“I stand in front of you as a senator from Omaha endorsing this concept,” said Sen. Rich Pahls, who previously served in the Legislature and left the Omaha City Council to win a fresh Unicameral term in November.
During his years away, he watched urban and rural lawmakers talking “about ‘those guys’ and ‘those guys,’” he said. “To me, this should be ‘us’ or ‘we.’ It’s why I came back.”
Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, Steve Erdman of Bayard and Dan Hughes of Venango joined Groene in voting to advance LB 40.
Williams and Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who was absent Tuesday, are among its seven official cosponsors. So are three Omaha-area lawmakers: Pahls, Justin Wayne and Jen Day.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., thanked senators for sweetening LB 40’s funding and expanding its reach statewide.
“I don’t think anyone could have expected us to get this support with additional funding,” said Person, who helped Groene refine the proposal the District 42 lawmaker first pitched to senators last summer.
But Groene has “got a lot of perseverance” with his colleagues, he added. LB 40 “certainly makes all our goals attainable.”
LB 40 won 8-0 Revenue Committee advancement March 12, with several key changes that lawmakers adopted Tuesday in a preliminary 40-0 vote.
They retained LB 40’s thrust of matching locally obtained public and private funds to build a rail park and help launch an initial tenant “in the manufacturing, processing, distribution of transloading trades.”
Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the Revenue Committee’s chairwoman, said Tuesday her panel broadened the bill’s scope because “we want substantial projects to be attracted to areas of greater Nebraska.”
LB 40 dovetails well with the public-private Blueprint Nebraska vision for boosting Nebraska’s economy, Groene said.
It also fits into Unicameral planning goals for statewide economic development, said Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, chairman of the special Legislative Planning Committee.
Under the revised bill:
» Applications for matching funds would be taken through June 30, 2023, instead of the end of 2022. Projects would have to be finished within 10 years.
» The Legislature would appropriate $5 million a year for the first two years — the total amount in LB 40’s original text — but set the rail-park program’s maximum funding at $50 million.
Senators gave separate 42-0 first-round approval Tuesday to LB 40A, a related bill to appropriate the bill’s initial $10 million.
» An individual rail-park project could receive up to $30 million in matching funds.
» Instead of LB 40’s original dollar-for-dollar match, the state would match the first $2.5 million in locally secured funds at $2 for every local dollar. Additional funds would be matched at $5 for every local dollar.
Though North Platte and Lincoln County spearheaded the rail-park bill, it deserves to be a statewide economic tool, Groene said Tuesday in introducing LB 40.
“If you want to grow Nebraska, we need to look west,” he said after handing out a chart detailing the most recent population declines in Lincoln County and its neighbors.
“I believe we have reached a point in time when America is looking back inside its borders for reliable manufacturing and economic growth, he added.
Groene noted Person’s testimony at LB 40’s Feb. 18 public hearing that five industrial firms had contacted the chamber since it announced its rail-park project last year. None were currently doing business in Nebraska.
COVID-19 “has scared a lot of companies. They’re looking for places to build,” Groene said. “We have the right place at the right time in western Nebraska and rural Nebraska. ... “We can bring back the blue-collar jobs for the average working guy, the ones who can work with their hands and their brain.”
While those five firms were merely making initial inquiries, Person said later, “none of these would we be talking to if we weren’t talking about a railroad park.”
In addition to the state enacting and implementing LB 40, he said, rail-park designs have to be finalized and Hershey’s approval gained before construction can start.
Person echoed Groene’s comments on the Unicameral floor that potential rail-park tenants could include a satellite facility for the newly announced Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant on Newberry Access.
Though the plant itself would be built on North Platte’s east edge, a frozen-beef transloading facility could be placed at the rail park to ship its products worldwide, they said.
Several of Groene’s non-urban colleagues thanked him and North Platte leaders both for authoring LB 40 and embracing its expansion into a statewide economic tool.
“This is big thinking from rural Nebraska,” said Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk. “We essentially have the Chicago O’Hare (airport) of railroad classification yards” in the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.
“Too often in rural Nebraska, there’s a lot of whining and we don’t ask for enough. We don’t think big enough. We don’t expect more from the state. ... We deserve far more, and we need to advocate for far more.”
Williams, saying many Dawson County residents work in North Platte, noted how projects like the Lincoln County rail park and the Sustainable Beef plant spark many more jobs from supporting businesses.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said it’ll take a lot of hard work for other cities and counties with rail-park potential to capitalize on the help LB 40 can offer.
But “I just think this is a great opportunity for everyone,” he said. “It’s a hand-up for those communities who want to take advantage of it.”
