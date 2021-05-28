Hayes Center to receive portion of Community Development Block Grant for water, wastewater system improvements

The village of Hayes Center will receive $435,000 to address water system pressure problems, which is part of a $1,155,000 Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to three communities for water and wastewater system improvements.

The grants were announced Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“Today’s CDBG awards will help three growing Nebraska communities address critical aspects of their water systems to ensure that a basic public health and safety need is met,” DED Director Anthony L. Goins said in a press release. “We continue to be proud to administer CDBG funding, because it makes such a difference in the lives of citizens around our state and enables our communities to grow.”

The funding received by Hayes Center will be used to replace about 6,000 feet of water main and 13 fire hydrants, and to construct a 50,000-gallon storage tank. The project will provide new water service connections for 112 homes and 38 commercial sites.