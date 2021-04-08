Hayes Center village board passes ordinance outlawing abortion

HAYES CENTER — The Hayes Center Board of Trustees voted 5-0 Tuesday to pass an ordinance outlawing abortion within their city limits.
Proponents say the village is the 24th city in the nation, and the first city outside of Texas, to pass such an ordinance.
No one person spoke in opposition to the ordinance at the public meeting.
Village Chairwoman Kimberle Primavera said she first heard about the initiative through a story in Live Action. Primavera brought up the idea to the village board in March. After receiving the green light to pursue the matter further, she filled out an online petition on the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn website.
Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, responded to Primavera’s inquiry. An ordinance was drafted for the village of Hayes Center, and Dickson drove over 850 miles from Texas to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Dickson told the board that the Biden administration publicly committed to ensuring abortion access in every ZIP code. Hayes Center is the only incorporated city within the 69032 ZIP code. While some cities have passed resolutions calling themselves “sanctuary cities for the unborn,” Dickson said, a resolution would do nothing to protect the health and welfare of the residents of Hayes Center. He said this is why an enforceable ordinance was necessary.
The Hayes Center ordinance declares it “unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion of any type and at any stage of pregnancy in the village of Hayes Center, Nebraska” and “It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly aid or abet an abortion that occurs in the village of Hayes Center, Nebraska.”
Abortion is defined by the ordinance as “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device, or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.” The ordinance says that does not include birth control devices or oral contraceptives. The ordinance is also clear that the act is not an abortion if done with the intent to “save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child,” “remove a dead, unborn child whose death was caused by accidental miscarriage” or “remove an ectopic pregnancy.”
The ordinance also declares abortion-inducing drugs to be contraband. That does not include birth-control devices or oral contraceptives.
The ordinance sets a $500 fine for violation but contains one exception: “Under no circumstance may the penalty described ... be imposed on the mother of the unborn child that has been aborted.”
The ordinance states that the penalty is not dependent upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade or any other court ruling.
If the village finds itself in a lawsuit as a result of the ordinance, attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell, the former Texas solicitor general, has agreed to represent the city at no cost to the city and taxpayers. Mitchell last year represented seven East Texas cities sued by the ACLU over similar ordinances. That suit was withdrawn after the ordinances were changed to remove the description of organizations that assist women in receiving abortions as “criminal organizations,” according to media reports.