Hayes Center village board passes ordinance outlawing abortion

The Hayes Center ordinance declares it “unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion of any type and at any stage of pregnancy in the village of Hayes Center, Nebraska” and “It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly aid or abet an abortion that occurs in the village of Hayes Center, Nebraska.”

Abortion is defined by the ordinance as “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device, or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.” The ordinance says that does not include birth control devices or oral contraceptives. The ordinance is also clear that the act is not an abortion if done with the intent to “save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child,” “remove a dead, unborn child whose death was caused by accidental miscarriage” or “remove an ectopic pregnancy.”

The ordinance also declares abortion-inducing drugs to be contraband. That does not include birth-control devices or oral contraceptives.

The ordinance sets a $500 fine for violation but contains one exception: “Under no circumstance may the penalty described ... be imposed on the mother of the unborn child that has been aborted.”