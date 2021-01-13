Hearing set for Danielski swine operation in Cherry County

A public hearing on a conditional use permit for a proposed hog confinement facility will be Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the Cherry County Courthouse in Valentine.

The county board set the hearing time in their meeting Tuesday. No other discussion or action was taken on the conditional use permit. Danielski Farms wants to build and operate a swine farrowing business near Crookston, in northeast Cherry County. It would be the first confined livestock operation of its type in the county. A conditional use permit is required because the proposed operation would exceed current county limits on animal populations per square mile.

Opponents have cited concerns about odor, groundwater protection, road maintenance and traffic, taxpayer liability, and housing and educational resources for the 70 to 80 workers, many of whom may not currently live in the area.

The county planning commission held a hearing in November, took further comments in December and on Jan. 5 voted to recommend issuance of the CUP. The recommendation included stipulations to address many of the concerns.