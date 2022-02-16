Here are the federal, state and local candidates who have filed as of Feb. 16

Following is the list of 2022 federal, state and local candidates on Lincoln County ballots as of Tuesday’s incumbent filing deadline. An (I) denotes an incumbent.

The list doesn’t include candidates who have said they plan to run but haven’t yet filed official papers. They have until 5 p.m. March 1 to file.

If a recognized Nebraska political party isn’t listed, it means no candidates have yet filed in that party’s May 10 primary.

Some races won’t appear on the primary ballot if they have two or fewer candidates for each open seat by the March 1 deadline.

FEDERAL TICKET

» U.S. House, 3rd District — Republican: Adrian Smith, Gering (I).

STATE TICKET

» Governor — Republican: Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lincoln; Michael Connely, York; Brett Lindstrom, Omaha; Lela McNinch, Lincoln; Jim Pillen, Columbus; Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha. Democratic: Carol Blood, Bellevue. Libertarian: Scott Zimmerman, Omaha.