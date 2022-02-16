Here are the federal, state and local candidates who have filed as of Feb. 16

Following is the list of 2022 federal, state and local candidates on Lincoln County ballots as of Tuesday’s incumbent filing deadline. An (I) denotes an incumbent.
The list doesn’t include candidates who have said they plan to run but haven’t yet filed official papers. They have until 5 p.m. March 1 to file.
If a recognized Nebraska political party isn’t listed, it means no candidates have yet filed in that party’s May 10 primary.
Some races won’t appear on the primary ballot if they have two or fewer candidates for each open seat by the March 1 deadline.
FEDERAL TICKET
» U.S. House, 3rd District — Republican: Adrian Smith, Gering (I).
STATE TICKET
» Governor — Republican: Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lincoln; Michael Connely, York; Brett Lindstrom, Omaha; Lela McNinch, Lincoln; Jim Pillen, Columbus; Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha. Democratic: Carol Blood, Bellevue. Libertarian: Scott Zimmerman, Omaha.
» Secretary of State — Republican: Bob Evnen (I), Lincoln; Rex Schroder, Palmyra.
» State Treasurer — Republican: John Murante (I), Omaha.
» Attorney General — Republican: Jennifer Hicks, Peru; Mike Hilgers, Lincoln. Legal Marijuana NOW: Larry Bolinger, Alliance.
» Auditor of Public Accounts — Republican: Larry Anderson, Lincoln; Mike Foley, Lincoln.
» Legislature — District 42: Chris Bruns, North Platte; Brenda Fourtner, North Platte; Mel McNea, North Platte. District 44: Edward Dunn, Grant.
» State Board of Education — District 7: Robin Stevens (I), Gothenburg; Pat Moore, Litchfield; Elizabeth Tegtmeier, North Platte.
» University of Nebraska Board of Regents — District 7: Mike Groene, North Platte ; Matt Williams, Gothenburg.
» Public Service Commission — District 5: Mary Ridder (I), rural Callaway; Kevin Stocker, rural Scottsbluff.
» Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors — District 3: Cynthia Duncan (I), Broken Bow. District 4: Ben Lashley (I), rural North Platte. District 5: Tricia Schaffer, rural North Platte.
» Middle Republican Natural Resources District — Subdistrict 5: Daniel Nelsen (I, Subdistrict 1), rural Stockville; Dan Estermann (I, Subdistrict 2), rural Wellfleet.
» Twin Platte Natural Resources District — Subdistrict 1: Jon Walz, rural Stapleton. Subdistrict 2: Joe Wahlgren, rural Brady (I). Subdistrict 3: Jake Tiedeman, North Platte (I). Subdistrict 4: David Colvin, rural North Platte (I). Subdistrict 5: James Meismer, rural Paxton (I). At-large: Eric Brown, rural Hershey (I).
» Nebraska Public Power District — Subdistrict 4: Bill Hoyt (I), rural McCook; Larry Linstrom, North Platte.
LINCOLN COUNTY TICKET
» County Commissioner, District 2 — Republican: Kent Weems (I), rural Stapleton; Todd Roe, Brady. District 3 — Republican: Micaela Wuehler (I), rural North Platte.
» County Clerk — Republican: Becky Rossell (I), North Platte.
» Register of Deeds — Republican: Lois Block (I), North Platte.
» Clerk of the District Court — Republican: Deb McCarthy (I).
» County Treasurer — Republican: Alex Gurciullo (I), North Platte.
» County Sheriff — Republican: Jerome Kramer (I), rural Stapleton.
» County Attorney — Republican: Rebecca Harling (I), rural North Platte.
» Public Defender — Democratic: Bob Lindemeier (I).
» County Surveyor — Republican: Boni Edwards (I), rural North Platte.
» County Assessor — Republican: Julie Stenger (I), rural North Platte.
NORTH PLATTE TICKET
» City Council — Ward 1: Jim Nisley (I), 802 Russian Olive Road. Ward 2: Ty Lucas (I), 3510 Tyler Court. Ward 3: Jim Carman (I), 1401 West A St.; Brian Flanders, 3301 Maplewood Drive. Ward 4: Ed Rieker (I), 916 N. Emory Ave.
» North Platte Airport Authority: Daren Wilkinson, 1920 W. Leota St.
SCHOOL TICKETS
» North Platte — Ward 1: Marcy Hunter, 237 S. Maloney Drive; Anna Junker, 202 Prairie Road; Cynthia O’Connor, 1131 Tomahawk Road. Ward 2: Jo Ann Lundgreen (I), 2108 Burlington Blvd. Ward 3: Mark Nicholson (I), 2204 W. First St.; Suzanne Donnally, 2820 Wright Ave.; Emily Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St.; Mitch Wagner, 3404 West A St.
» Brady: Ryan Stearns (I), DeAnn Vaughn (I).
» Maxwell: Monica Breinig (I), Todd McKeeman (I), Shaun Pagel (I), Justin Falcon.
» Hershey: Jason Bode (I), Jodi Seamann (I), Amy Wolfskill (I).
» Sutherland: Janet Mueller (I), Eric Peterka (I).
» Wallace: Joshua Friesen (I), Seth Hasenauer (I).
HOSPITAL TICKET
(decided in primary election)
» Gothenburg: Ryan T. O’Hare, Cozad.
» Sutherland: Janie Rasby, Harry Stewart.