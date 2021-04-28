Hershey Future Business Leaders of America students qualify for national conference

Brooke Bode and Brandy Bode of Hershey qualified to advance to the Future Business Leaders of America National Conference in June.

The girls participated in the Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Conference in a virtual format. There are approximately 70 business-related events in which a student may participate.

Brooke qualified for nationals in all five of her events by finishing in the top three in each: Accounting I, second place; Business Communications, first; Cyber Security, second; Personal Finance, third; and Job Interview, third.

Brandy qualified for nationals in one event, second place in Introduction to Business. She received an honorable mention in Introduction to Financial Math.

The national event will be held virtually June 7-11. This is the second time Hershey High School has qualified students to the FBLA National Leadership Conference.

Cynthia Elliott is the adviser for the Hershey FBLA.