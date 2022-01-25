History Nebraska award nominations due Feb. 18

History Nebraska is now accepting nominations for the 2022 History Nebraska Awards, according to a press release.

History Nebraska annually recognizes people that provide significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history.

Nominations are due Feb. 18. Winners will be notified on Feb. 25.

The History Nebraska Awards will be presented March 15, during the History Nebraska Foundation’s Legislative Luncheon at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln.

History Nebraska is accepting nominations for three awards.

The Champion of History Award is given annually to recognize outstanding contributions by an individual or organization who helps to preserve or interpret Nebraska history.

The History Nebraska’ Excellence in Teaching Award is presented annually to a teacher who excels in teaching Nebraska history through creativity and imagination in the classroom by using documents, artifacts, historic sites, oral histories and other primary sources.