Inmates from Dawson County escaped from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln
Inmates from Dawson County escaped from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Two inmates from Dawson County escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln early Thursday.

Clifford B. Brown, 21, of Lexington; and Jacob Roeder, 23, of Lexington, left the minimum-custody work-release center together shortly after 5 a.m., according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services media release.

Brown, who is 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes, was sentenced Feb. 1 to just over two years on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He had a tentative release date of Nov. 21.

Roeder, 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, was sentenced Dec. 14 to three years for multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine.

He had a tentative release date of Oct. 13.

Six inmates have left community correctional facilities in the state this year and three have been returned to custody, according to the media release.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Brown and Roeder is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Jacob Roeder

Clifford Brown

