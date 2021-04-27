Input wanted for wildfire plan update

Local counties, emergency managers, fire departments and others who deal with wildfire are working with the Nebraska Forest Service to update the Community Wildfire Protection Plan adopted in 2014 for the Loess Canyons region of Nebraska, according to a press release.

This document is a wildfire-specific resource that coordinates with area emergency and hazard mitigation plans.

Landowners and others in counties with a CWPP in place can apply for federal and state cost-share funds for local woody fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts within the CWPP region. There is no cost to counties.

The plan, which also includes areas adjacent to the Loess Canyons, is part of a statewide CWPP network. It assists communities in gathering resources, evaluating wildfire risk, and identifying strategies and mitigation actions to reduce overall vulnerability to wildfire events.

This CWPP encompasses the entirety of Dawson, Frontier, Gosper and Lincoln counties and the fire districts located within them.

Over the next several months, planners will review the 2014 plan, update outdated information, add any new topics that have emerged and delete material that is no longer pertinent.