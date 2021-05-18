Keith County cow is first positive rabies case in southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department has confirmed the first positive rabies case in Southwest Nebraska for the year.

The rabies exposure is with a cow in Keith County.

“Rabies in cattle occurs less often than in dogs or cats,” said Melissa Propp, public health nurse. “The only way to diagnose rabies is with a laboratory test performed after death. Because cattle symptoms may mimic other more common diseases, people may be exposed to the infected animal while it is contagious.

“The best method to prevent human exposure is to ensure that livestock, horses and pets are protected against rabies with current vaccinations.”

In cattle as in other warm-blooded animals, rabies is a severe, rapidly progressing neurological disease.

It is transmitted via saliva, most commonly through bite wounds from an infected wild animal.

Although symptoms may appear anytime from two weeks to several months after exposure, on average symptoms appear four to eight weeks after the exposure.

Death usually occurs two to four days after the animal begins to show clinical signs.