Keith County GOP’s chairman elected to lead 3rd District
Regional News

The Nebraska Republican Party held its State Central Committee meeting in Columbus over the weekend to elect officers, district leaders, approve the platform and conduct the business of the party, according to a press release.

Ron Schmidt of Ogallala was elected as the congressional district chairman for the 3rd District, and Laurie Kohmetscher of Clay Center was reelected vice chair.

Schmidt has experience as a county chairman and a State Central Committee member.

The Keith County Republican Party will be announcing an informational meeting in March. For more information, visit facebook.com/keithcountygop or e-mail keithcogop@gmail.com.

