Largest fire Ogallala has seen in five years destroys former manufacturing plant

OGALLALA — The former Good-All Electric Inc. manufacturing plant was destroyed Sunday evening in the largest fire Ogallala has seen in the last five years.

The building at 201 S. Spruce St. was engulfed by the time most fire departments arrived and too hot and unsafe to gain entry.

At midmorning Monday, Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department Chief Ralph Moul was in charge at the scene after Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dell Simmerman went home to get some sleep.

Moul said that by the time his department arrived, the fire had to be fought from a defensive posture. There were flames through the roof before most of the out-of-city assistance arrived, Moul said.

The firefighters tried to gain entry into the building, but the fire was too far along and too hot, Moul said.

“It just wasn’t safe enough for us to go in,” Moul said.

The fire burned hot and large until about 9:30 p.m. Fire was still burning on the second floor of the building on the east end of the structure through Monday.

The remainder of the building smoldered as firefighters sifted through the rubble in an effort to make sure no one was caught inside.