Law enforcement officers rescue individual from burning house in Lexington
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department firefighters work to contain a house fire in Southwest Lexington Thursday afternoon.

 Brian Neben / Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — Members of the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office rescued an individual from a burning house in Lexington during the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 6.

Around noon, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Oregon Trail in southwestern Lexington for the report of smoking coming from a house.

On scene, members of the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office went around the house and saw an individual inside the burning house. Captain Paul Schwarz said they broke out the back window and rescued the individual from the home.

They were brought outside and then transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Priority Medical Transport for undisclosed injuries.

Flames were coming out of the windows of the house when Lexington firefighters arrived on scene; they attempted to knock down the fire as soon as possible to get inside the house.

After moving into the house the fire was brought under control. The damage to the structure was unknown on scene.

