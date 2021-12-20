Lexington Public Schools Charter bus a total loss after fire

PIERCE — A Lexington Public Schools charter bus is a total loss after it caught fire in the Pierce High School parking lot Saturday morning.

The charter bus had been used to transport the Lexington High School girls wrestling team to Pierce, a community north of Norfolk, for a wrestling meet that started at 10 a.m.

Superintendent John Hakonson said the bus was parked in the high school parking lot with no one on board when the fire broke out.

The fire appeared to have started in the center of the bus and extended to the interior, burning the seats and blowing out several windows.

The Pierce Fire Department extinguished the fire. They were assisted by the Pierce Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Hadar Fire and Rescue.

Hakonson said the cause of the fire is suspected to be related to a heater or motor, but the Nebraska State fire marshal is investigating to determine the exact cause.

Several students’ iPads were burned in the fire, along with some personal items.

Navigator Bus, a charter bus service out of Norfolk, transported the team back to Lexington.