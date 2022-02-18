Manufacturer Abbott recalls powdered infant formulas

Amid a Food and Drug Administration investigation and four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant, infant formula manufacturer Abbott has recalled several varieties of powdered formulas, including some that are used by Nebraska’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Programs for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC, according to a department of Health and Human Services press release.

No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas or nutrition products from other Abbott facilities are impacted by the recall. Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms in infants.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if all of the following are true: The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Abbott has also developed a web-based tool to determine if your formula was included in this recall. You can check your formula's lot number, located at the bottom of your formula container.