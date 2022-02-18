 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manufacturer Abbott recalls powdered infant formulas
0 Comments

Manufacturer Abbott recalls powdered infant formulas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Amid a Food and Drug Administration investigation and four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant, infant formula manufacturer Abbott has recalled several varieties of powdered formulas, including some that are used by Nebraska’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Programs for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC, according to a department of Health and Human Services press release.

No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas or nutrition products from other Abbott facilities are impacted by the recall. Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms in infants.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if all of the following are true: The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Abbott has also developed a web-based tool to determine if your formula was included in this recall. You can check your formula's lot number, located at the bottom of your formula container.

If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it and go to similacrecall.com for a refund or replacement, depending on how the product was acquired or the type of product. You should seek safe, alternative feeding options and talk to your pediatrician or healthcare provider. You can also call Similac customer service at 800-986-8540.

For WIC participants who were issued formula that is recalled, visit the Nebraska WIC Program webpage for more information. For questions about the WIC program, please contact Nebraska’s WIC office at 402-471-2781.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News