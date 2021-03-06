March 20 designated as "Meat on the Menu Day" in Nebraska, in response to Colorado governor's "MeatOUT" day

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry and beef is our largest segment of production,” Ricketts said in a press release Friday. “While meat is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat, there are radical anti-agriculture activists that are working to end meat production and our way of life here in Nebraska. I have designated March 20th as ‘Meat on the Menu Day’ to highlight the importance of meat in a good diet as well as to provide an opportunity to support our farmers and ranchers.”