McCook Community 4 Kids team recognizes child care provider
Child care provider Denise Kalinski has been certified by Step Up to Quality and has completed the Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care.

Denise Kalinski was recently recognized by the McCook Community 4 Kids team as Step Up to Quality certified child care provider, according to a press release. Kalinski is a provider in McCook who enjoys working with the children and families that she serves.

In addition to serving families during the pandemic, Kalinski is now recognized as a continued quality provider through the state’s Step Up to Quality program.

The McCook Community 4 Kids Team is an initiative led locally by McCook Economic Development Corporation with support provided by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. The local team has led the efforts to increase access and quality of early childhood education throughout the area.

For more information, contact Milva McGhee at milva@mccookne.org or 308-345-1200.

