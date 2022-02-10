Natural Resources Committee hears support for bill that would upgrade Lake McConaughy facilities

Three Ogallala leaders Thursday praised a special legislative committee’s proposals for upgrading Lake McConaughy’s visitor facilities, saying they could unlock even greater local prosperity.
They spoke early in a lengthy Natural Resources Committee hearing on Legislative Bill 1023, which also would improve two Knox County state parks and build a new 4,000-acre lake along the lower Platte River near Omaha and Lincoln.
Speaker Mike Hilgers introduced the bill as chairman of the special committee, created by last year’s LB 406 to find ways to preserve and further develop Nebraska’s water resources.
The 2021 bill directed the panel — dubbed “STAR WARS” for its acronym — to mull possible projects at McConaughy as well as eastern Nebraska, Niobrara State Park and Lewis & Clark Lake.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is proposing $200 million in a separate budget bill to fund the Lake Mac and Knox County projects and start planning the proposed new lake, Hilgers told Natural Resources Committee members.
The would-be lake is the latest in a decades-long series of ideas to store water and grow tourism along the lower Platte.
Unlike earlier plans — which usually called for damming the Platte at nearby Ashland’s peril — Hilgers’ committee would avoid dams and look at land devastated by flooding after the statewide March 2019 “bomb cyclone.”
A series of 10 flood-control dams on Wahoo Creek also are called for in LB 1023 but aren’t part of the proposed lake, the speaker said.
The panel’s McConaughy ideas, announced by Ricketts Jan. 10, are led by a proposed 100-slip marina to expand boaters’ ability to store their craft and launch them onto the lake.
A feasibility study would decide whether the marina should be built on Lake Mac’s north or south shore and where, Hilgers said.
It would be “resilient” so the marina wouldn’t have to shut down amid fluctuating lake levels from rainfall, irrigation and other uses, he said.
Even 80 years after Kingsley Dam’s completion, “there’s very limited access to the water at Lake McConaughy, which is pretty incredible,” he said.
Though Lake Mac boasts multiple public areas — mostly on the north shore — boating access mainly is limited to concrete boat ramps.
Other LB 1023 projects would build a more formal entrance to the lake area; add turn lanes on Nebraska Highway 92 at Arthur Bay, Lemoyne and Otter Creek; and pave or repave south-shore roads from U.S. Highway 26 to Lakeview, Bayside Golf Course and Eagle Canyon.
Committee members heard enthusiastic support for the Lake Mac projects from Keith County Commissioner Dale Schroeder, outgoing Ogallala Mayor Deb Schilz and her husband, former state Sen. Ken Schilz.
Schroeder presented a letter of support from his five-member county board. “It’s most needed and welcome,” he said. “Lake McConaughy and Keith County are uniquely positioned to grow right now.”
The Schilzes recapped progress in uniting state and local leaders behind improving Lake Mac, with Deb Schilz representing Ogallala and Ken Schilz speaking for Keith County Area Development.
The couple plans to move outside Ogallala to near the lake, causing Deb Schilz to submit her resignation as City Council president and de facto mayor Jan. 24. She’ll remain until March 1, the council decided Tuesday.
Local residents’ complaints about a rowdy Fourth of July 2019 were followed by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plan sharply restricting camping at McConaughy and Lake Ogallala.
Hundreds packed a January 2020 open house to protest, leading the commission to pull back its plan and ban alcohol possession as well as consumption in its areas at the twin lakes.
Those events helped reset relationships, the Schilzes said, mainly through the revival of the Lake Mac Advisory Committee involving Game and Parks and local stakeholders.
That “has led to solutions that five years ago we would not have been able to accomplish,” said Deb Schilz, whose term on that panel ended in December.
Better visitor services and communication among first responders have been priorities, she said. Game and Parks launched needed infrastructure repairs, repaving Shoreline Road and currently rebuilding the Martin Bay entrance.
Senators in 2021 authorized Game and Parks to raise nonresident park permit fees to twice that for residents to generate more funds for Lake Mac from its Colorado visitor base. The commission did so in October.
Even after Game and Parks debuted a more generous reservation-only camping system for 2021, local sales and lodging taxes soared well beyond pre-COVID-19 levels, Deb Schilz said.
It all has “put Lake McConaughy and Keith County in a position that they’re never really been before” since Kingsley’s 1941 completion, Ken Schilz said.
At least three new private campgrounds near the lake are expected to open soon, adding 200 to 250 more spaces to the lake’s inventory, he said.
Jim Swenson, Game and Parks’ new deputy director, said LB 1023 meshes well with his agency’s current and long-term plans for bolstering its Lake Mac management areas.
The bill’s statewide projects will “bring economic benefit to the local communities,” said Swenson, state parks administrator until his December promotion. “Game and Parks proudly boasts that we consider ourselves as a part of those communities.”
The Schilzes and Schroeder said housing and economic developers are showing renewed interest in building around Lake Mac.
To help local leaders, Hilgers said, he’s preparing an amendment to LB 1023 meant to “cut red tape” as they work with agencies like Game and Parks and the lake’s owner, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
But a lobbyist for the Sierra Club’s Nebraska chapter opposed all of LB 1023’s projects, including the McConaughy improvements.
The estimated $34.3 million Lake Mac marina “seems to run counter to the intentions” of Game and Parks in limiting camping slots, said former Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis.
“It’s a beautiful lake,” he said, but “a marina which may bring bigger boats and more people to an already overburdened lake is a questionable investment.
“And you have to wonder who those boat slips are being built for — Nebraskans or Coloradoans?”
He said Sierra Club members want improvements at smaller recreation areas and expansion of hiking-biking trails, including completion of the Cowboy Trail across northern Nebraska.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, a Natural Resources Committee member, noted Lake Mac’s recent crowding issues in challenging the Sierra Club’s stance.
“Isn’t Sierra Club’s deal to get people out into nature?” he asked Davis. “Or do you want them sitting watching Discovery Channel?”
“McConaughy admits itself that it’s overloaded,” Davis replied. “That’s why they restricted the camping sites there.”
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, agreed with Davis about the lower Platte lake but applauded the special committee’s Lake Mac and Knox County plans.
“We think there’s an awful lot of merit in building, developing, enhancing and maximizing the benefits of the existing natural-resource base that we have,” Hansen said.
More by Todd von Kampen
