Natural Resources Committee hears support for bill that would upgrade Lake McConaughy facilities

Better visitor services and communication among first responders have been priorities, she said. Game and Parks launched needed infrastructure repairs, repaving Shoreline Road and currently rebuilding the Martin Bay entrance.

Senators in 2021 authorized Game and Parks to raise nonresident park permit fees to twice that for residents to generate more funds for Lake Mac from its Colorado visitor base. The commission did so in October.

Even after Game and Parks debuted a more generous reservation-only camping system for 2021, local sales and lodging taxes soared well beyond pre-COVID-19 levels, Deb Schilz said.

It all has “put Lake McConaughy and Keith County in a position that they’re never really been before” since Kingsley’s 1941 completion, Ken Schilz said.

At least three new private campgrounds near the lake are expected to open soon, adding 200 to 250 more spaces to the lake’s inventory, he said.

Jim Swenson, Game and Parks’ new deputy director, said LB 1023 meshes well with his agency’s current and long-term plans for bolstering its Lake Mac management areas.