Neb. Department of Environment and Energy: Toxic blue-green algae present at Johnson Lake

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has issued a health alert for harmful algal bloom, also known as toxic blue-green algae, for Johnson Lake in Dawson and Gosper counties.

Weekly sampling efforts indicated that Johnson Lake has elevated levels of HAB. The health alert will remain in place until a new sample tests below the minimum threshold, according to a press release from Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

The lake is not closed, but the NDEE recommends avoiding activities that involve extended contact with the water (swimming, water skiing, wading). It also strongly recommends keeping children and pets away from the water.

However, fishing is safe. “Research shows eating a moderate amount of fish fillets from a lake with HABs is OK,” according to the press release.

“HAB can show up just as quickly as they can disappear,” the release says. “Please use caution and your best judgment when out recreating. If it looks bad and/or smells bad, try to find a different place to spend the day.”

For information on the weekly NDEE report visit https://deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw.