Nebraska Admirals Association celebrates anniversaries of first issuance of certificates, association's organization

The Nebraska Admirals Association celebrates two anniversaries on April 10: the first issuance of admiral certificates in 1931 and the organization of the independent association in 1986.

The 90 years of the state’s “admiralty” tradition began when Lt. Gov. Ted Metcalf issued 40 certificates to friends and supporters in 1931 while Gov. Charles Bryan was traveling out of state. Since then, Nebraska governors have bestowed admiralships on many notable Nebraskans and others.

The Society of Nebraska Admirals was formed in 1986 in Kearney.

When the association was reorganized as an independent group, two members from the North Platte area, Byron Nieman and Roy Lantis, secured U.S. and Nebraska flags and flew them in Lantis’ plane to all 93 county seats in the state. At each location, the flags were run up the flagpole during a short ceremony.

Those flags are now on display on the USS Nebraska SSBN739 submarine. Its homeport is the Naval Submarine Base at Bangor, Washington.

The Admirals Association’s purpose is to organize those who have received admiral certificates from the governor into a force for the promotion and enhancement of the “Good Life of the State of Nebraska.”

A celebration is planned at the Alumni House in Kearney April 10 with guest speaker Bob Harbst, who will share information about a new Kearney veteran memorial. The members will have the opportunity to participate in a number of activities throughout the day.