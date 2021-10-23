Nebraska ag producer to speak at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

CURTIS — Agricultural advocacy and industry influence will be among topics discussed in Curtis on Monday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

“We Must Stand United” is the theme for the 6 p.m. free public forum by Trent Loos, a Nebraska ag producer who represents the Protect the Harvest organization.

Loos, who has served on the PTH Advisory Committee since May, will present the group’s views on agriculture, land use and the rural-versus-urban divide across the country.

“There are solutions that each of us can be a part of on the local level, in our communities,” said Theresa Lucas McMahan, PTH program manager and board of directors secretary. “It is time to rally our troops in support of our local government, county sheriff, county commissioners, and school board members.”

Loos, who farms in central Nebraska with his family, has hosted his radio program “Loos Tales” for 20 years. The program airs in 19 states, on nearly 100 stations, and is on the internet.

A frequent traveler and public speaker, he has presented programs in 48 states, Japan, Australia, Ireland and Canada. Loos encourages those in agriculture “to stand up and proudly tell consumers about life on their family farming (and ranching) operations.”