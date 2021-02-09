Nebraska association works to improve broadband by closing digital divide

The Nebraska Regional Officials Council has announced the launch of a statewide broadband mapping initiative. Every Nebraskan is encouraged to partake in a one-minute speed test from any internet-enabled device, including cellphones.

Speed data will provide decision makers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users.

According to a press release from the council, the initiative is intended to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. The captured information will provide statistically sound data that can be used by communities, counties and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects.

“Results from this study will give local and state officials a better understanding of where underserved and unserved Nebraska residents are,” NROC President CJ Poltack noted. “Furthermore, it will allow the state to align with Gov. (Pete) Ricketts’ legislative priority of improving broadband services for the entire state.”