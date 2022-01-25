Nebraska Beef Council seeks director candidates

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Beef Council is seeking candidates in four districts to serve on the board of directors in 2023. Directors volunteer their time to represent fellow beef producers while overseeing Beef Checkoff collections and investments on the state, national and international level, according to a press release.

The Board’s major responsibility is to oversee checkoff expenditures by determining promotion, research and education programs for checkoff investments. The term is four years and will begin on Jan. 2, 2023.

Producers interested in becoming a director are encouraged to contact the Nebraska Beef Council office or visit with current and past directors to learn more about this valuable experience and its commitment.

Election packets are currently available and can be obtained by calling the Nebraska Beef Council office at 800-421-5326. All candidate materials contained in the election packet must be completed and mailed to the third party office, postmarked by June 15.