Nebraska Community Foundation welcomes college students to hometowns for internships
Nebraska Community Foundation welcomes college students to hometowns for internships

Nebraska Community Foundation continues its Hometown Interns program this year with 19 college students returning home as interns in May. Three of them returned to communities nearby.

McCook welcomed James Mockry home. The York College student will help McCook Community Foundation Fund capture, record and share the community’s assets through an updated asset map. Mockry will also help create a virtual Heritage Square tour.

Rachel Orth, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, returned home to Ogallala to play a role in helping the Keith County Foundation Fund plan the Keith County Big Give event.

Another UNL student, Connor Rosfeld of Callaway, will join Callaway Community Fund’s effort to establish a donor database, as well as help plan a fall fundraiser, promote economic growth alongside the village’s economic director and work on newsletters.

With affiliated funds from NCF, the Hometown Interns program helps young people feel more connected to their hometowns, hone job relevant skills and network with adults and job creators in the area, according to a press release.

The program also offers more opportunities for ambitious young Nebraskans to return to their hometowns and further the mission of their local NCF-affiliated fund.

