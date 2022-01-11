Nebraska Department of Agriculture 2022 poster contest now open

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is asking students to enter its annual poster contest, according to a press release.
The contest is open to all Nebraska students (public, private and home school) in first through sixth grades. This year’s theme is “Nebraska Agriculture Makes the Good Life Great.”
Entries must be received at NDA’s office by March 1. NDA will announce the winners of this year’s poster contest during National Ag Week, March 20-26.
Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.
