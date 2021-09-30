Nebraska Department of Education seeks public input on math standards

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking input from the public on the 2015 Nebraska Mathematics Standards.

The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process, which is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

State law requires updates to the mathematics standards every seven years. Once approved by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for mathematics education in Nebraska.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The 2015 Nebraska Mathematics Standards survey is available here. Information on the math standards revision process is located here.