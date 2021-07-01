Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs opens ‘Vets Get Pets’ veteran pet adoption fee payment program

LINCOLN — Nebraska veterans can now apply to have up to $350 in eligible pet adoption fees paid through the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Vets Get Pets program.

Veterans must be registered in the Nebraska Veterans’ Registry and adopt from an organization registered with the Nebraska Rescue Council, the state of Nebraska said in a press release.

Once approved, NDVA will disburse funds directly to the adoption organization to cover up to $350 of the cost of a pet’s adoption. Full details on the Vets Get Pets program, including how to join the registry, which animal rescues qualify, and how to apply, can be found at veterans.nebraska.gov/vetsgetpets.

“We’re excited to offer this new benefit to Nebraska veterans,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “It really is a win across the board, for our state’s veterans and their families, for animal rescues throughout the state, and for the pets that will be adopted. We want to thank all the Nebraskans who have purchased a Vets Get Pets plate because those funds are what make this program possible.”

The Vets Get Pets license plate launched Jan. 1 with proceeds from the plate’s sale going to fund the adoption fee program for Nebraska veterans. As of June 30, 376 of the specialty plates have been purchased by Nebraska drivers. The Vets Get Pets license plates are available for purchase through dmv.nebraska.gov and cost $5 for the alphanumeric version or $40 for the custom message version.