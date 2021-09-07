Nebraska DHHS offering series of free trainings on 'person-centered' planning

LINCOLN — The Department of Health and Human Services is offering a series of free online introductory “person-centered” trainings for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the aging and disabled population, according to a press release.

Person-centered planning is a process used to help individuals with IDD and the aging and disabled population plan for their future. PCP focuses on the individual and their vision of what they would like to do and identifies opportunities to develop personal relationships, participate in their community, increase control over their lives, and develop the skills and abilities needed to achieve those goals. This is the second year trainings have been offered and over 1,300 people participated