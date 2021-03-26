Nebraska Game and Parks Director Douglas announces plan for retirement

Douglas began his career as a conservation aide in the North Platte Fish Hatchery in 1974 and served increasingly responsible leadership positions during his career in three divisions, including as district supervisor and chief of the Resources Services Division, chief of the Wildlife Division, deputy director of administration and agency director.

Douglas, a lifelong nature enthusiast, said, “I love and enjoy serving the commission and Nebraska’s citizens and visitors because we have the opportunity to affect our constituents in so many positive ways. Since I have several months left to serve, I will devote all of my time and energy to doing so; and, as such, I will save most of my public reflections of service and share them closer to my retirement.”