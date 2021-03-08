 Skip to main content
Nebraska Game and Parks looking for information on eagle parts
Nebraska Game and Parks looking for information on eagle parts

Bald eagles: 9,789 nesting pairs

As the national emblem of the country, the bald eagle was chosen to represent the U.S. due to its ”association with authority and statehood.” President John F. Kennedy later said that the “fierce beauty and proud independence of this great bird aptly symbolizes the strength and freedom of America." 

Over the years, however, the real-life bird—which once numbered over 100,000—struggled to survive. It was placed on the Endangered Species List in 1967 and another updated version in 1973 but was removed in 2007 after officials said it was no longer needed. Recent counts suggest there are now at least 9,789 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48 states.

LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Game and Parks is looking for information regarding parts of an adult bald eagle that were taken near Lexington.

The body of the eagle was discovered near the Canaday Steam Plant in late February, missing its head and feet. It is illegal to take or possess any parts of a bald eagle.

Anyone with information should contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Taylor Dixon at 308-217-2108 or taylor.dixon@nebraska.gov

