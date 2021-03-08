Nebraska Game and Parks looking for information on eagle parts

Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Game and Parks is looking for information regarding parts of an adult bald eagle that were taken near Lexington.
The body of the eagle was discovered near the Canaday Steam Plant in late February, missing its head and feet. It is illegal to take or possess any parts of a bald eagle.
Anyone with information should contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Taylor Dixon at 308-217-2108 or taylor.dixon@nebraska.gov
