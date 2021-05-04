Nebraska Grain and Feed Association dissolving after 125 years

The Nebraska Grain and Feed Association is dissolving after 125 years of service to the state’s commercial grain and animal feed manufacturing businesses, the organization announced Monday in a press release.

The decision follows a March 10 dissolution vote by the group’s board and a virtual “special member meeting” April 22.

“With decreased member involvement and lack of funds, we do not have the ability to serve our membership in a capacity that benefits them,” association President Scott Sterkel said in the press release.

The association will formally dissolve June 25, said Executive Vice President Kristi Block.

Staff members spent four years working with agribusiness members to determine whether and how the group could continue to serve their needs, according to the press release.

It was founded as the Nebraska Grain Dealers Association in 1896 to promote uniformity in weights, measures and inspections, according to the group’s website.

It originally represented Nebraska’s lumber, livestock and ethanol businesses before each formed its own association, the press release said.