Nebraska gubernatorial candidates to speak at Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska meeting

BROKEN BOW — Four declared candidates for governor in Nebraska’s 2022 elections will speak during the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska’s annual meeting Oct. 29.

Those appearing will be Republicans Breland Ridenour and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, both of Omaha; Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood, the only declared Democratic candidate; and independent Michael Connely of Lincoln.

The other two announced GOP candidates, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus and Falls City cattle grower Charles Herbster, have other commitments, according to a press release from ICON.

ICON’s convention will be from 1 to 9 p.m. CT Oct. 29 at Broken Bow’s One Box Convention Center, 2750 S. 27th St.

Registration starts at noon, with the candidates’ forum set for 3 p.m.

For information, call 308-880-1505 or email IndependentCattlemen@gmail.com.

