Nebraska humanities, cultural organizations eligible for ARP Act grants

Starting Friday, Humanities Nebraska will accept pandemic recovery fund applications from organizations to further prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from the coronavirus. according to a press release.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Humanities Nebraska has received $687,045 of ARP Act funding and will re-grant 93% of that to cultural and educational organizations throughout Nebraska that are engaged in public humanities programming and otherwise meet eligibility requirements. The remaining 7% will be applied to administrative costs.

Eligible organizations include Nebraska-based non-profits, public institutions of higher education, state and local government agencies and federally recognized Native American tribal governments.

Organizations applying for this pandemic recovery funding must offer humanities-based programming as a significant part of their work.

Likewise, they should assist in the preservation of history, fostering understanding between citizens, and/or maintaining the nation’s identity as a diverse, free society. They should also continue to experience or expect to experience financial hardship due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.