Nebraska humanities, cultural organizations eligible for ARP Act grants

Starting Friday, Humanities Nebraska will accept pandemic recovery fund applications from organizations to further prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from the coronavirus. according to a press release.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Humanities Nebraska has received $687,045 of ARP Act funding and will re-grant 93% of that to cultural and educational organizations throughout Nebraska that are engaged in public humanities programming and otherwise meet eligibility requirements. The remaining 7% will be applied to administrative costs.
Eligible organizations include Nebraska-based non-profits, public institutions of higher education, state and local government agencies and federally recognized Native American tribal governments.
Organizations applying for this pandemic recovery funding must offer humanities-based programming as a significant part of their work.
Likewise, they should assist in the preservation of history, fostering understanding between citizens, and/or maintaining the nation’s identity as a diverse, free society. They should also continue to experience or expect to experience financial hardship due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NEH has defined the humanities as including (but not limited to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology, ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.
Eligible organizations may request up to $20,000 in funding to assist with programs, retention of staff, and general operating support.
This grant does not require a match or cost-share.
Final awards will be determined in part by the number of applications received, and will take into consideration other factors such as budget size of the organization.
Organizations can view the official grant guidelines at humanitiesnebraska.org/grants/arp.
The application period will end Nov. 15. Awards will be announced by Dec. 31.