Nebraska lawmakers take over three more of former Sen. Groene's bills in legislature

A fast-moving week for west central Nebraska lawmakers saw three more of former state Sen. Mike Groene’s bills taken over by other senators and two priority bills by regional senators advanced to the floor.

Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha finally emerged Friday as the new floor leader for Legislative Bill 783, Groene’s measure seeking to tap Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 aid to help Sustainable Beef LLC’s $325 million financing package.

Two other lawmakers had shown interest in sponsoring LB 783, delaying the bill’s final reassignment, according to Speaker Mike Hilgers’ office.

Groene, whose resignation as District 42 senator took effect Monday, has said he was told Sustainable Beef should get between $15 million and $40 million in American Relief Plan dollars toward its North Platte meatpacking plant’s wastewater system.

His successor, Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, signed onto his own first bill as a co-sponsor of the Groene-originated measure (LB 788) to add more state matching funds for industrial “rail parks.”

Jacobson, who was sworn in Wednesday, can co-sponsor other senators’ 2022 bills but took office too late to introduce his own.

He also missed the deadline to name a personal priority bill, an option Groene had not exercised for 2022. Bills so designated move up the list for first-round debate if they reach the floor.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer has moved up from co-sponsor to chief sponsor of LB 788. LB 1065, Groene’s bill to further refine his 2020 “microTIF” program, now is sponsored by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne.

Meanwhile, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson has taken on stranded Groene bills to change the ranges of Nebraska’s income tax brackets (LB 1180) and boost state aid for rural schools (LB 1207).

The District 34 lawmaker’s decision follows senators’ 40-1 vote Thursday for first-round approval of a different bill (LB 939) lowering Nebraska’s top individual and corporate tax rates to 5.84% apiece.

LB 1180 takes a different tack. As Groene presented it at the bill’s Feb. 17 public hearing, it would keep the top individual rate of 6.84% but significantly raise the point at which that highest bracket kicks in.

Current law applies the 6.84% rate to taxable income over $29,000 for single taxpayers and $58,000 for married couples. Among other changes, LB 1180 would raise the threshold to $60,000 for singles and $150,000 for couples. The effect would greatly extend the ranges of the state’s second-highest tax bracket of 5.01%.

LB 1207 was Groene’s latest effort to reintroduce per-student “foundation aid” as a way to get more state help to rural and small-town schools.

A competing plan offered by Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz (LB 890) stalled Feb. 11 amid a filibuster. Friesen, who represents Nance, Merrick and Hamilton counties and part of Hall County, was among those offering amendments to LB 890.

Ten of Groene’s original 2022 bills now are sponsored by other senators, while four apiece from 2021 and 2022 lack new champions.

In Unicameral committee action, Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ bill to update his 2017 Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB 1069) advanced 7-0 Thursday from the Business and Labor Committee.

Revenue Committee members voted 5-0 the same day to advance Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s latest version of his “consumption tax” constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 264CA).

LB 1069 and LR 264CA have been named their respective authors’ priority bills.

Several other bills by regional lawmakers — including three introduced in 2021 — advanced from committee last week but face uncertain futures because they weren’t named 2022 priority bills.

The advanced carryover bills are:

» Erdman’s LB 165, adjusting laws for setting taxable values of damaged property, moved out of the Revenue Committee on an 8-0 vote.

The measure follows up one Erdman successfully passed in the wake of Nebraska’s 2019 “bomb cyclone.”

A committee amendment would define “significant property damage” as 50% or more of a property’s taxable value.

» LB 235, a Brewer bill promoting the return of a statewide meat inspection program, won 7-0 Agriculture Committee approval.

Committee members will offer an amendment to spend $1 million apiece each of the next two fiscal years for a pilot cooperative inspection program.

» Brewer saw another of his 2021 bills (LB 512), the Critical Infrastructure Utility Worker Protection Act, advance 7-0 from the Business and Labor Committee and be named one of that panel’s priority bills.

The measure would provide such workers “priority access” to protective equipment and health services in emergencies severely threatening human health.

More by Todd von Kampen

