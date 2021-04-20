 Skip to main content
Nebraska Legislature establishes state commission for nation's 250th birthday
Legislature First Day, 1.6

A view of the Nebraska Legislature during the first day of the 2021 legislative session Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Legislature Tuesday advanced a bill by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that establishes a state commission to prepare for celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

Legislative Bill 275, which would create the Semiquincentennial Commission, won first-round approval on a 46-0 vote.

The 17-member commission would develop programs and plans for Nebraska’s official observance on July 4, 2026, of the 250th anniversary of the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence.

An accompanying appropriations bill (LB 275A) was advanced, 45-0.

In other Unicameral action Tuesday on bills introduced by west central Nebraska senators:

» LB 616, introduced by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes, won second-round approval on a voice vote. The bill would change legal provisions involving abandoned motor vehicles.

» Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ LB 65, which adjusts conflict-of-interest language in the state Political Accountability and Disclosure Act, was sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts on a 48-0 vote.

