Nebraska legislature pushes through bills, including 3 by west central Neb. senators, to set up early end to session

Despite still more periodic filibusters, the Legislature finished a three-day push of final-reading votes Friday to set up another early end to a 90-day “long” session.
Three bills offered or including measures by west central Nebraska senators were sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts on the 82nd day of the session, which had been set to end June 10.
Senators instead will adjourn next Thursday — six days early — after considering possible veto overrides Wednesday, said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.
All 49 senators’ personal priority bills received at least their promised first-round floor debate, he said.
Lawmakers, who also adjourned six days early in 2019, will return for a fall special session to redraw state election districts. Delays in receiving 2020 U.S. Census data forced that decision.
Bills winning passage Friday included an omnibus Revenue Committee measure (Legislative Bill 432) including an extension of a tax-credit program for beginning farmers and livestock producers.
LB 432’s 42-1 adoption finished another perfect session for Williams, who saw all 10 of the bills he introduced in January pass on their own or as amendments to other bills.
Williams, who also won passage of all 12 of his bills in 2019, had introduced the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Act extension as LB 254. It puts off the program’s expiration from 2022 to 2025.
Passage of the omnibus tax bill, which also includes state corporate income-tax cuts, was held up Friday by another filibuster by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.
Fellow Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who chairs the Revenue Committee, was the latest target of Cavanaugh’s selective three-day filibuster campaign against senators she blamed for sidelining her bill (LB 376) to expand children’s developmental disability services.
Cavanaugh declined Friday to target two bills by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, whose measure fully exempting military retirement benefits from income taxes (LB 387) passed Wednesday despite her filibuster.
Senators gave 45-0 final approval to both LB 236, which adjusts state concealed-carry firearms laws, and LB 285, which mostly adjusts redistricting deadlines in light of this year’s delays in census results.
Brewer, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, originally sought in LB 236 to give county boards the option to let its citizens carry concealed weapons within its borders without a permit.
The District 43 senator changed course after an attorney general’s opinion Monday warned that a court might deem that an unconstitutional delegation of the Legislature’s power on gun laws to counties.
Lawmakers agreed Wednesday to replace LB 236’s contents with those of three other bills related to concealed-carry laws. Brewer said he would offer a revised version of his original bill next year.
The revised LB 236 grants a 30-day grace period to renew a concealed-carry permit, lets Nebraskans transport unloaded firearms locked in a case, and requires the Nebraska State Patrol to send postcard renewal reminders to concealed-carry permit holders at least four months before they expire.
