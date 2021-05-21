Nebraska legislature pushes through bills, including 3 by west central Neb. senators, to set up early end to session

Despite still more periodic filibusters, the Legislature finished a three-day push of final-reading votes Friday to set up another early end to a 90-day “long” session.

Three bills offered or including measures by west central Nebraska senators were sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts on the 82nd day of the session, which had been set to end June 10.

Senators instead will adjourn next Thursday — six days early — after considering possible veto overrides Wednesday, said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

All 49 senators’ personal priority bills received at least their promised first-round floor debate, he said.

Lawmakers, who also adjourned six days early in 2019, will return for a fall special session to redraw state election districts. Delays in receiving 2020 U.S. Census data forced that decision.

Bills winning passage Friday included an omnibus Revenue Committee measure (Legislative Bill 432) including an extension of a tax-credit program for beginning farmers and livestock producers.

LB 432’s 42-1 adoption finished another perfect session for Williams, who saw all 10 of the bills he introduced in January pass on their own or as amendments to other bills.