Nebraska Legislature to consider bill increasing state tax exemption on military retirement benefits

The full Legislature will consider a bill by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to increase a one-year-old 50% state tax exemption on military retirement benefits to a full exemption.
Revenue Committee members voted 7-1 to advance Legislative Bill 387, which Brewer introduced at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, likewise carried the governor’s 50% exemption bill (LB 153) that senators approved in August at the end of the 2020 session.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson cast the lone “no” vote against advancing LB 387, which drew a dozen supporters and faced no vocal opposition at its public hearing Jan. 29.
Supporters of last year’s bill and the current one say Nebraska needs to give military personnel based in the state more of an incentive to stay once they retire.
Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert has made LB 387 his 2021 priority bill. Brewer has given his own priority status to his LB 409, which would impose a moratorium on construction of long-distance electric transmission lines. That bill remains in committee.
In other Unicameral action on bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers:
» The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee unanimously advanced bills by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte to increase the maximum allowed capacity for microdistilleries and update state aid to rural fire districts.
Groene’s LB 415, which won 8-0 committee support, would boost the annual amount a licensed microdistillery can produce from 10,000 gallons to 100,000 gallons.
Todd Roe, co-founder of Lazy RW Distillery in Moorefield, testified in favor of LB 415 at the bill’s Feb. 8 public hearing.
LB 664 adds a $10,000 annual payment on top of existing payments of $10 per resident to fire districts that take part in a countywide “mutual finance organization.”
Groene’s official “statement of intent” for the bill says the additional payment would ensure the state’s Mutual Finance Assistance Fund is being fully used to benefit fire districts.
That fund, which the Legislature founded in 1998, receives 10% of Nebraska’s insurance premium taxes.
» Government Comm-ittee members also unanimously advanced LB 275, a Brewer bill to establish a state commission to prepare for observing the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026. Brewer is the committee’s chairman.
» Senators Tuesday advanced three bills (LBs 21, 23 and 363) by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams to the final stage of floor debate.
All three are technical bills advanced by the Banking, Commerce and Insurance committee, which Williams chairs. LB 21 deals with insurance, LB 23 with real estate appraisers and LB 363 with banking.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.