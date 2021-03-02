Nebraska Legislature to consider bill increasing state tax exemption on military retirement benefits

The full Legislature will consider a bill by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to increase a one-year-old 50% state tax exemption on military retirement benefits to a full exemption.

Revenue Committee members voted 7-1 to advance Legislative Bill 387, which Brewer introduced at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, likewise carried the governor’s 50% exemption bill (LB 153) that senators approved in August at the end of the 2020 session.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson cast the lone “no” vote against advancing LB 387, which drew a dozen supporters and faced no vocal opposition at its public hearing Jan. 29.

Supporters of last year’s bill and the current one say Nebraska needs to give military personnel based in the state more of an incentive to stay once they retire.

Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert has made LB 387 his 2021 priority bill. Brewer has given his own priority status to his LB 409, which would impose a moratorium on construction of long-distance electric transmission lines. That bill remains in committee.

In other Unicameral action on bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers: