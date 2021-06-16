Nebraska Public Power District: Keep thermostat at 78, unplug unused gadgets to reduce electric bills

Temperatures are beginning to soar in Nebraska and as energy usage rises, so will monthly electric bills, according to the Nebraska Public Power District.

Below are some simple steps that can be taken to help lower energy usage during the hot summer temperatures forecast throughout this week and in the future:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. If 78 degrees is too high for you, keep in mind you'll save around 5 to 10 percent on cooling costs for every two degrees you raise the temperature. Use ceiling and box fans to provide continuous circulation of air in a room. This creates the wind chill effect whereby the body feels cooler than the room temperature. Run the fans only when the room is occupied.

Limit using heat-generating appliances (oven, stove, dishwasher, etc.) until the cooler hours of the day or night. Do chores such as cooking, cleaning, ironing and laundry during the cooler early morning and evening hours to avoid home heat buildup. Using a microwave or grilling outside can also help.

Unplug electronics, gadgets, and chargers, and turn off computers, monitors and lights that aren’t being used. Much of the energy from a light bulb is heat.