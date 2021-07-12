Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair is announcing its concert lineup: the “Happy Together Tour,” country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and country music singer Jon Pardi, who will perform on Aug. 30, Sept. 2, 3, and Sept. 4, respectively. Tickets for all concerts will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at StateFair.org, according to a press release.

“We are incredibly excited to bring large acts back to the Nebraska State Fair,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “The diversified genre of talent presented this year should deliver a memorable experience to all concert fans.”

The Happy Together Tour, occurring on Older Nebraskans Day, brings some of the original iconic bands and musicians of the 1960s onto center stage to the delight of classic rock fans. Acts include The Turtles, The Classics IV, The Cowsills, The Association, The Vogues along with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. Concert information:

Date: Monday, August 30, 2021

Location: Inside the Heartland Event Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.