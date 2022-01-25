Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation launches ‘Wanderlist’ program

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation launched a statewide travel adventure program that encourages visiting Nebraska museums, libraries, parks and other historical sites, according to a press release.

The program, called “Wanderlist,” also offers the chance for participants to win prizes along the way.

“Playing on the word wanderlust, the program has been named “Wanderlist” to help evoke the feelings of exploration and excitement while encouraging participants to cross off a list of fascinating Nebraska destinations,” the press release said.

The full list of sites will be available in April online at nshsf.org and on social media.

The program emphasizes a commitment to awareness and the economic growth of Nebraska communities, and highlights Statewide Grants Program.

In 2021, the NSHSF launched the Statewide Grants Program. The foundation awarded almost $17,000 to 20 historical societies, museums and local libraries in 18 counties.