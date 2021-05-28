Nebraska state park system celebrates centennial with events, including at Custer County's Victoria Springs

“We want to convey the message that these are not our parks,” said Central Park Region Superintendent Tommy Hicks of Burwell. “They’re your parks, Nebraska’s parks. It’s where you create your memories.”

Hicks’ duties include supervising the signature event at Victoria Springs, which has somewhat of a rivalry with Arbor Lodge regarding which park is the state’s second-oldest after Chadron.

Both became state property in 1923, but officials acquired Victoria Springs before Morton’s family donated the 52-room mansion of the Nebraska Territory pioneer and U.S. secretary of agriculture under President Grover Cleveland.

Hicks said it took until 1925 to prepare and dedicate Victoria Springs, once homesteaded by Custer County judge Charles R. Mathews and named for mineral springs along Victoria Creek long bottled and sold for medicinal uses.

The springs “are unlike those elsewhere in the state,” according to 1937’s “Nebraska: A Guide to the Cornhusker State,” a compilation of reports by the New Deal-era Federal Writers Project.

“No two are chemically alike, for their waters become impregnated with chemicals from the different sandstones through and over which they course.”