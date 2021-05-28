 Skip to main content
Nebraska state park system celebrates centennial with events, including at Custer County's Victoria Springs
Nebraska state park system celebrates centennial with events, including at Custer County's Victoria Springs

Nebraska state park system celebrates centennial with events, including at Custer County's Victoria Springs

Custer County’s first post office, an 1874 log cabin that was the home of County Judge Charles R. Mathews, still stands inside Victoria Springs State Recreation Area east of Merna. Sixty acres of Mathews’ homestead were donated in 1923 for what became Nebraska’s first state recreation area.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

If you haven’t left home much since COVID-19 struck, Nebraska’s state parks and recreation areas have an extra-special invitation for you in 2021.

It’s the 100th anniversary of the state park system, established when the 1921 Legislature dedicated a one-square-mile section of Pine Ridge state school land as the basis of Chadron State Park.

With two other parks centennials coming up in the next four years, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will cap a 100-event 2021 schedule with “signature events” at their its three oldest units.

Nebraska’s oldest state recreation area, Victoria Springs in Custer County, will host the middle signature event July 10 at the 60-acre Sandhills oasis.

That’s a month after Chadron State Park celebrates its centennial with a full weekend of activities June 11-12. The last “signature event” will be in Nebraska City Oct. 2 at Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton’s Arbor Lodge, the first state historical park.

The year-long centennial schedule also includes many annual park events, such as the July 31 Kites and Castles sandcastle contest at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala and the Dec. 20-23 “Christmas at the Codys” at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park in North Platte.

Game and Parks is emphasizing the grass-roots nature of Nebraska’s parks with its 100th anniversary theme of “Your Parks, Your Adventures, Your Memories.”

“We want to convey the message that these are not our parks,” said Central Park Region Superintendent Tommy Hicks of Burwell. “They’re your parks, Nebraska’s parks. It’s where you create your memories.”

Hicks’ duties include supervising the signature event at Victoria Springs, which has somewhat of a rivalry with Arbor Lodge regarding which park is the state’s second-oldest after Chadron.

Both became state property in 1923, but officials acquired Victoria Springs before Morton’s family donated the 52-room mansion of the Nebraska Territory pioneer and U.S. secretary of agriculture under President Grover Cleveland.

Hicks said it took until 1925 to prepare and dedicate Victoria Springs, once homesteaded by Custer County judge Charles R. Mathews and named for mineral springs along Victoria Creek long bottled and sold for medicinal uses.

The springs “are unlike those elsewhere in the state,” according to 1937’s “Nebraska: A Guide to the Cornhusker State,” a compilation of reports by the New Deal-era Federal Writers Project.

“No two are chemically alike, for their waters become impregnated with chemicals from the different sandstones through and over which they course.”

Besides the namesake springs, visitors can see log cabins that served as Judge Mathews’ home and the first post office in Custer County, Hicks said.

“It’s a neat historical place,” he said. “It’s got a lot of history in Custer County.”

Most activities during Victoria Springs’ July 10 signature event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Hicks said.

Food and drink vendors will be open until 10 p.m., with live bands playing starting at 7 p.m. A 10 p.m. laser light show will cap the day’s events.

During the day, guided walking tours will show off Victoria Springs’ historical features. The park also will host a vintage baseball game under 1800s rules, with the Ord Tigers demonstrating and teaching guests how to play as the game was known in Nebraska’s early days.

A variety of display trailers will show off the state parks system’s history, Game and Parks Commission activities and a “Trailer of Shame” with mounted deer and bighorn sheep confiscated during investigations into violations of hunting laws.

Signature event visitors also can view Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, take kayak and paddleboat rides and tour Victoria Springs’ recently renovated rental cabins, Hicks said.

5 enticing looks at North Platte's history

2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.

More Coverage

Major events scheduled for the rest of 2021 at Nebraska Game & Parks Commission parks and recreation areas in west central Nebraska.

For information on each event, visit outdoornebraska.gov.

June

» 4: Speaker Series, “Ash Hollow: Its Place in Time,” Ash Hollow State Historical Park, near Lewellen.

» 18: “The Night Sky” (lecture/learning, 7 p.m. MT, viewing, 8-8:30 p.m. MT), Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

» 26: “Sod House Saturday Night,” Arthur Bowring Sandhills Ranch State Historical Park, near Merriman.

July

» 10: “Blast from the Past,” Nebraska State Parks Centennial signature event, Victoria Springs State Recreation Center, near Anselmo.

» 16: “The Night Sky” (lecture/learning, 7 p.m. MT, viewing, 8-8:30 p.m. MT), Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

» 31: “Kites and Castles,” Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area, near Ogallala.

August

» 20: “The Night Sky” (lecture/learning, 7 p.m. MT, viewing, 8-8:30 p.m. MT), Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

» TBA: Vintage baseball game, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, North Platte.

September

» 17: “The Night Sky” (lecture/learning, 7 p.m. MT, viewing, 8-8:30 p.m. MT), Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

October

» 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31: “Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest,” Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

» 23, 30: Candlelight tour, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

» 24: “Halloween in the Hollow,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. MT, Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

November

» 6, 13, 20: “Enchantment,” Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

December

» 20-23: “Christmas at the Codys,” Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

